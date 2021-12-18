A Nigerian Christmas film breaks into Netflix’s Top 10

According to FlixPatrol, Nigerian’s A Naija Christmas is a top movie in various countries, including the Bahamas, Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Ecuador.

The film follows three sons whose mother gives a proposal before her untimely passing. The plan consists of one of her three children getting married and having a family, and whoever fulfills these wishes by Christmas will ultimately inherit the family home.

The three sons include Ugo (Kunle Remi), Obi (Efa Iwara), and Chike (Abayomi Alvin). Ugo is a music producer who also owes a debt to a loan shark, and he’s romantically linked to Ajike (Segilola Ogidan), an avid churchgoer. Obi is a highly intelligent man that went viral for his public proposal to his girlfriend and boss Vera (Linda Osifo), while youngest son Chike is falling in love with an unidentified person.

Since A Naija Christmas, Kunle Remi starred in a movie called Baby Maker, which is scheduled for release in March 2022. In it, Remi plays Mofe in a film about a character named Nasa, told by her doctor to conceive a child after recovering from a myomectomy procedure. After being pressured and failing IVF treatments, Nasa naturally gets pregnant with her best friend Mofe; when Nasa becomes pregnant, the dynamic of her friendship with Mofe changes.

That’s still a ways away, though, with Netflix subscribers clearly keeping themselves occupied with A Naija Christmas for the time being.