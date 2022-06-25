A no-holds-barred revenge story mounts a rescue mission on streaming

Too many great movies have been lost to the sands of time as a result of the pandemic, but one positive is that the plethora of streaming services on offer has made it possible for audiences to get around to seeing them eventually. The latest case in point is Let Him Go, which finds itself riding the crest of a wave on demand.

As per FlixPatrol, the deftly-balanced hybrid of family drama, neo-Western, and revenge thriller has scored a Top 10 finish on iTunes in multiple countries, less than two years after writer and director Thomas Bezucha’s feature had the misfortune of releasing theatrically, where it could only manage to scrape together a little over $11 million at the box office.

via Focus Features

Rest assured, a great deal more people will see the filmmaker’s next project given that he’s been behind the camera on Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion, but an acclaimed period piece that boasts an 84 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, not to mention strong central turns from Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, deserved more attention than it got.

The veteran pair play longtime spouses George and Margaret Blackledge, isolated on their Montana ranch and grieving the death of their son. However, the retired sheriff and his wife are spurred into action when they discover their grandson has been taken in by an unruly family living off the grid, making it their mission to bring the boy out of danger and back to his only remaining family whatever the cost.

It’s a distinctly old-fashioned tale that makes the most of its 1960s setting, and one that’s definitely worth checking out.