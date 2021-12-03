A painfully mediocre actioner puts a chokehold on the Netflix most-watched list

Production company EuropaCorp have long since become synonymous with mid budget action thrillers that tend to rope in a handful of big-name stars, the majority of whom are in the latter stages of their careers, to try and reinvent them as unlikely action heroes.

Once Liam Neeson’s Taken found massive success, it became the outfit’s modus operandi, and in the years since we’ve seen such varied titles as John Travolta’s From Paris with Love, Sean Penn’s The Gunman, Kevin Costner’s 3 Days to Kill, Samuel L. Jackson’s Big Game and many more. However, in a shocking change of pace, 2019’s Anna cast an honest-to-goodness youngster in the lead.

Russian supermodel Sasha Luss plays the title role, that of an expertly-trained assassin with an axe to grind against those who wronged her. Unfortunately, she probably should have stuck to her day job looking at a performance that can generously be described as one-dimensional, but that’s where the supporting cast come in.

Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans drop by for a handful of scenes each, but even that talented trio couldn’t bring Anna to be anything more than alarmingly bland. Naturally, being a disposable B-tier genre film with plenty of hand-to-hand combat, the movie has been playing well on Netflix after crashing straight onto the most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.