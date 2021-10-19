A Panned Ashton Kutcher Film Is Finding New Life On Netflix

A heavily criticized Ashton Kutcher film is currently dominating Netflix.

According to Flix Patrol, What Happens In Vegas is a top 10 movie in the streaming app in 31 countries, including Australia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Chile, and Costa Rica.

The romantic comedy, whose title is based on the infamous Las Vegas catchphrase, follows the lives of two strangers named Jack Fuller (Kutcher) and Joy McNally, portrayed by Cameron Diaz after tying the knot while intoxicated in Sin City. Following the event, Fuller wins $3 million with McNally’s quarter. In order to gain ownership of the earnings, the pair are then forced to stay married for six months and attend marriage counseling.

The film also stars Lake Bell, Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jason Sudeikis, Dennis Farina, Everwoods star Treat Williams, Queen Latifah, and Zach Galifianakis. Despite being panned by critics, in 2008, What Happens In Vegas claimed the second spot after MCU’s Iron Man during its opening weekend. It ultimately went on to generate $219.3 million worldwide.

Following What Happens, Kutcher starred in many movies, including The Killers with Katherine Heigel, Valentine’s Day, 2011’s No Strings Attached, and the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic titled Jobs.

In addition to films, the actor also played in The Ranch and Two and a Half Men series. As for Diaz, the actress only played in about 20 other projects in the span of 2009 to 2014 before walking away from Hollywood.

What Happens In Vegas is now streaming on Netflix.