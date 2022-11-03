A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions

While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.

Not to dunk on writer and director Seth Larney’s visually stunning lo-fi feature, but a Rotten Tomatoes score of 32 percent to go with a 39 percent user rating hardly screams that we’re in the presence of greatness. And yet, one review went so far as to call 2067 “the best time travel movie since Avengers: Endgame“, while it was also mentioned in the same breath as Ridley Scott’s dystopian monolith, as well as the mind-bending existential blockbusters of Christopher Nolan.

Those sentiments are very much up for debate, then, but what can’t be denied is that 2067 has exploded in popularity on streaming this week. As per FlixPatrol, the mind-bending jaunt through space and time has landed on the Prime Video Top 10 in 19 countries around the world, good enough to see if flying high as the ninth most-watched movie on the platform’s global charts.

2067 focuses on Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Ethan Whyte, who receives a message from the future urging him to embark on a mission to safeguard the future of the entire human race, with plenty of immersive cinematography and accomplished visual effects enhancing a rote story that incorporates elements of various genres along the way.

There’s plenty to enjoy about the film for the diehards, then, but those Endgame and Blade Runner comparisons feel way wide of the mark.