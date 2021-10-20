A Patrick Stewart Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Patrick Stewart is a man of many talents. His resume is long and covers TV, films, and even the theater. If you read his filmography, you’ll find loads of films that you had totally forgotten about. One such film is Charlie’s Angels. Which, despite being overlooked, is currently shooting up the streaming charts.

According to Flix Patrol, Charlie’s Angels is currently the 22nd most popular film on Netflix, shooting up 65 points in a single day. However, this Charlie’s Angels film might not be the one you’re expecting. This film isn’t linked to the 1970s TV series, nor is it the film from 2000 that starred Lucy Lui, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. This Charlie’s Angels comes from 2019 and acts as both a spin-off and sequel to the movies from the early-2000s. It is also linked to the failed reboot of the TV series that launched in 2011.

The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as three new Angels. In the years since the last film, the Townsend Agency has gone global. So there are Angel teams all over the world, each led by their own Bosley. The European branch of the Townsend Agency is informed that a technician who works for a company owned by shady entrepreneur Alexander Brok wants to blow the whistle on her employer, as she knows that the company is working on some dangerous technology. Soon these new Angels are in a race against time to uncover the truth. On this mission, they have help from John Bosley (played by Stewart). This Bosley was Charlie Townsend’s original assistant before his retirement several years previously.

The film was also packed full of cameos including, Ronda Rousey, Danica Patrick, and Laverne Cox. However, despite this, the film did poorly at the box office. It only made $73.3 million worldwide and had a disastrous opening weekend. Critics didn’t enjoy the movie. It currently has a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics praised the performances but argued that the pacing was poor and that the plot seemed overly convoluted in places. Making the whole movie hard to follow and understand.

Viewers were more kind to the movie, and the film has a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Most viewers praise the action scenes and say that the film’s wacky plot and general “girl power” vibe make for a fun if silly experience.

Patrick Stewart really is a legend, and it is always fascinating to see where he pops up. Regardless of the plot, he always offers unique performances, be he playing a talking poop, a futuristic starship captain, or even a grizzled ex-private detective. While 2019’s Charlie’s Angels didn’t mark a massive resurgence for the franchise, we can be sure that someone will have another attempt in the future.