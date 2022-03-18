A phoenix soars in eye-popping ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ IMAX poster

This eye-popping IMAX poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sees a phoenix soaring over Hogwarts. The incoming third chapter in the Harry Potter prequel saga marks our first visit to the Wizarding World since The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped back in 2018. That’s long enough for fans to forget that movie’s (many) faults, then, and get hyped to “return to the magic,” as has become the new film’s tagline.

But when you do return to the magic, IMAX wants you to “experience the magic” in the best way possible. This new poster for Fantastic Beasts 3 highlights its IMAX release by showcasing a phoenix circling the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Seeing as many blockbuster movie posters can be too busy and cluttered, this one’s pleasingly simple and elegant as well as being relevant to the plot.

Experience an unforgettable journey back to Hogwarts when Fantastic Beasts: #SecretsofDumbledore lands in IMAX, April 15. pic.twitter.com/spVtSbxWBM — IMAX (@IMAX) March 18, 2022

That said, fans have had some fun poking holes in it on Twitter. In response to IMAX’s poster, some pointed out that the Hogwarts depicted isn’t the one from the films but from the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando.

The castle is from the theme park 😩😩 they didn't even edit the front gates out the rock form — Mike (@M1Poulter) March 18, 2022

Likewise, others have complained about the center placement of the IMAX logo while the movie’s actual title is hidden away at the bottom.

Thought the movie was called "IMAX" for a sec https://t.co/TI6VOvYM3U — Have a break, have a きっと勝つ (@21stcenturypeas) March 18, 2022

The phoenix is set to be a key part of this movie due to the animal’s connection to the Dumbledore family. In Crimes, we learned of the legend that a phoenix would come to a Dumbledore when they’re in need, something that came to pass at the film’s end when it was revealed that Ezra Miller’s Credence was really Aurelius Dumbledore. With Albus (Jude Law) and his clan’s dirty laundry about to come out in the wash, expect a lot more phoenix action in Secrets.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is due to fly into theaters on April 15 in the U.S. and April 8 in the U.K.