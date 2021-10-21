A Polarizing Drama Is Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix makes it easier than ever to watch a countless number of films including some whose controversy may have buried them upon their initial release. One such movie just reached the top ten films on the entire platform today according to stats from Flix Patrol.

A Dog’s Journey, which currently is the ninth most popular movie on all of Netflix, looks like an innocent drama meant to pull on the heartstrings of dog lovers. However, before it was originally released, its prequel had to be pushed back due to an edited video from TMZ and calls from PETA to boycott the film potentially tanking its box office chances.

It all began when TMZ released a video online showing a dog starring in A Dog’s Purpose who TMZ claimed, “desperately resisted shooting a risky scene” before being forced into rushing water. While the footage was later proven to be edited specifically to make the moment look bad, it didn’t stop the bad press from slowing down excitement for the film.

“Bailey is living the good life on the farm of Ethan and Hannah. As Bailey’s soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he promises Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost.” Synopsis from Netflix

The film did eventually go on to be a box office success making $205 million worldwide, but many were surprised to see a sequel announced after all the prior controversy. A Dog’s Journey wasn’t a hit with critics only managing a 55% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes but audiences adored it giving it a massive 91% rating.

This is likely why the movie is doing so well on Netflix today! Make sure to go check out A Dog’s Journey if you want to see some tail-wagging good fun.