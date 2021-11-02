A Polarizing Jim Carrey Film Is Racing Up the Netflix Charts

Jim Carrey has quite a few hits in his illustrious career, but one of his movies that critics and fans did not seem to agree on is really killing it on Netflix.

Sonic the Hedgehog, a movie in which Carrey portrayed Dr. Robotnik, is currently No. 7 on Netflix worldwide this month, according to FlixPatrol. The film is also No. 7 worldwide this week and No. 5 today on the platform despite it not being available on Netflix in the United States.

The movie, which is a hybrid of live-action and animation, has a 63 percent Tomatometer score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The general audience responded much more favorably to Sonic the Hedgehog, considering its 93 percent Audience Score on the site.

In the movie, the iconic, speedy hedgehog known as Sonic is living on Earth when he accidentally causes a major power outage. Due to the mysterious circumstances, Dr. Robotnik is brought in to discover the cause of the outage. Sonic and his friend Tom (James Marsden) have to figure out how to flee and keep Sonic safe after he is discovered by Robotnik, who plans to use Sonic’s powers for world domination.

When the film’s trailer was first released in 2019, Sonic was redesigned after a great deal of criticism. But the movie ended up being rather successful financially, with it grossing nearly $320 million worldwide against an $85 million budget.

Sonic the Hedgehog can be watched via Netflix in many countries, but it is available via Paramount Plus in the U.S.