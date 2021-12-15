A polarizing stoner comedy is smoking out the streaming competition

When a critic says that, “There’s not enough weed on the planet to make this movie funny,” it might make the average person avoid it. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with a movie making a serious comeback on streaming after being mostly forgotten after its 2006 release. According to stats from FlixPatrol, it looks like Puff, Puff, Pass is currently the tenth most popular film on the entirety of Hulu.

The movie actually features quite a bit of well-known talent, including Terry Crews, David Faustino of Legend of Korra fame, and That 70s Show star Danny Masterson. It also not only featured Mekhi Phifer, known today for his role in the Divergent movies, but also had him as the director as well.

The movie is about two stoners who get mixed up with a scheme to try and rip off a shady character known as Mr. Big after they get kicked out of their apartment. It’s an extremely simple premise that fans seem to either love or absolutely hate.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Puff, Puff, Pass has a fifty-seven percent rating from audiences with over two-thousand-five-hundred reviews, showing that it’s quite polarizing with audiences. It seems to either get absolutely perfect ratings or absolutely dismal reviews depending on who watches it, at least according to the movie review site.

If you want to see if you’ll fall in love with Puff, Puff, Pass like half of audiences seem to, you can find it streaming on Hulu now.