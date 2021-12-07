A raunchy R-rated comedy is an unlikely hit on Disney Plus

An R-rated comedy isn’t the sort of title you’d expect to be making waves on Disney Plus, but such is the broad range of titles now available under the Mouse House’s umbrella following the purchase of Fox that it’s going to become an increasingly regular occurrence.

As per FlixPatrol, largely forgotten 2016 effort Why Him? is currently more popular on the platform than Frozen, Zootopia and a great deal of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, even if the raunchy number didn’t fare too well with critics when it first hit theaters.

Co-written and directed by Along Came Polly and I Love You, Man‘s John Hamburg, Bryan Cranston plays an overprotective father who flies out to California in order to meet his daughter’s new beau. When he gets there, he’s greeted by James Franco’s hedonistic video game company CEO, who basks in his status of being a multi-millionaire without a care in the world.

Naturally, all sorts of hijinks ensue, and you don’t need to be a genius to figure out how their relationship progresses by the time the credits roll. Why Him? isn’t a terrible film by any stretch of the imagination, nor is it anything approaching a great one. However, sometimes a few disposable laughs are all that you need to pass a couple of hours, and in that regard it’s doing the trick for Disney Plus subscribers.