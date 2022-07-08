A Razzie-winning comedy gets caught with its pants down on streaming

For almost a decade, Cameron Diaz stuck to her guns about retiring from acting, until Netflix’s bottomless pit of cash convinced her to return for Jamie Foxx’s action comedy Back in Action. Prior to that, the former A-lister bowed out on less than stellar terms, after The Other Woman saw her win a Razzie for one of her final films.

To be fair, the Worst Actress trophy was shared with her performance in Sex Tape, so clearly voters weren’t enthused by Diaz’s two 2014 sex comedies. Admittedly, they were both widely panned by critics, but that didn’t prevent the pair from hauling in a combined total of over $320 million at the box office.

via 20th Century Fox

The Other Woman finds Diaz falling for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s debonair bachelor, only for her to discover that his relationship status isn’t quite what he claimed it to be. In fact, not only is he married to Leslie Mann, but he’s also got another side chick in the form of Kate Upton, with the three furious women banding together to exact revenge.

It’s a decent enough setup for a battle of the sexes comedy that leaves the male side of the equation outnumbered for a change, but the evidence is clear that The Other Woman didn’t have the substance to back up its winning formula. Then again, having cracked HBO Max’s Top 10 most-watched list in the United States per FlixPatrol, it’s not as if the eight year-old comedy has a hard time drawing in a brand new crowd, regardless of how apathetically it was received at the time.