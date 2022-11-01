A reclusive thriller dunked on by critics is drawn out of hiding to become a streaming obsession

Guy Pearce is a very good actor that’s lent his talents to a number of phenomenal movies and box office smash hits over the decades, but he’s also does a sideline in forgettable B-tier thrillers that regularly get dunked on by critics, with this year’s The Infernal Machine the latest to be added to the collection.

In fairness, a 44 percent Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t all that bad, but the consensus indicates that the obsessive psychological thriller is a hugely derivative ripoff of countless similarly-themed (and vastly superior) titles. However, a 77 user rating on the aggregation site shows that it’s becoming a fan favorite, and the sentiment has now been parlayed into certifiable streaming success.

via Paramount

As per FlixPatrol, The Infernal Machine has landed a spot on the global most-watched charts of both Google Play Movies and iTunes, with audiences evidently enamored to find out what becomes of Pearce’s reclusive author Bruce Cogburn once he emerges from his self-imposed exile after being bombarded by increasingly concerning letters from a fan.

Definitely not the most original or inventive potboiler you’ll ever see, but Pearce is always a watchable and engaging presence when given leading man status, regardless of whether or not he’s headlining an intense mystery or one of the many generic actioners he’s signed up for with seemingly reckless abandon.

The Infernal Machine is far from his best work, but it’s displayed enough momentum to ensure that it could show some legs as a long-lasting on-demand favorite in spite of the underwhelming reviews.