A record-breaking action thriller that topped the global box office against all odds leaps 53 spots on Netflix overnight to maintain its hot streak

Any movie opening against the latest installment in a multi-billion dollar franchise is more often than not going to concede second place at the box office before a single ticket has been sold, but global sensation Jawan had other ideas.

Despite being pitted head-to-head against The Nun II – the eighth installment in horror’s highest-grossing property ever that already had over $2 billion in cumulative takings in the bank – the Hindi-language action thriller ended up defeating the cursed convent to be deemed the most lucrative new release on the planet in its first weekend in theaters.

Image via Red Chilies Entertainment

By the time the dust had settled, Jawan was the top-earning Indian film of 2023, the second highest-grossing Hindi feature in history, and the fifth-biggest movie to ever emerge from the country. In addition, it smashed records for Hindi-language titles in its nation of origin, set first-day sales benchmarks, and has now carried that phenomenal success over to Netflix.

After being added to the content library this past Friday, Jawan took a while to get going, but after accelerating up the charts by 53 places overnight per FlixPatrol, it’s now the fourth top-viewed movie on the entire content library.

Number one in four countries split across two continents and a member of the Top 10 in dozens more, this freight train simply keeps on rolling, with the acclaimed tale of Shah Rukh Khan pulling duty as an ex-commando and his own son continuing to live up to the hype by cementing itself as an on-demand phenomenon.