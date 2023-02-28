A record-breaking and trailblazing action comedy with incredible origins goes rogue on streaming

On the surface, you wouldn’t have thought that an unassuming action comedy hailing from tiny Iceland would prove to be such a fascinating movie, but almost everything about Cop Secret is worthy of piquing your curiosity.

Not only did it turn out to be one of the biggest box office hits the local theatrical industry had ever seen – smashing a 15 year-old opening weekend in the process – but a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84 percent to go along with an 91 percent user approval rating underlines that the hype was more than justified.

via Samfilm

It’s the plot that makes Cop Secret stand out from the pack, though, even if virtually everything about the story has been ripped from the buddy cop’s Greatest Hits album. The toughest cop in the country finds himself getting put through the wringer trying to unravel the culprits behind a string of violent bank robberies, where he’s obviously assigned a new partner as the genre dictates.

However, not only is Egill Einarsson’s Hordur openly pansexual, but the tension between the duo gradually becomes a lot more than simply professional as working in such close proximity sees the sparks begin to fly. If a record-breaking, trailblazing, LGBTQ+ actioner isn’t enough to make Cop Secret one-of-a-kind, we haven’t even mentioned director Hannes Þór Halldórsson.

Making his feature-length directorial debut, the former professional soccer player also happens to be the person who didn’t just play between the sticks in Iceland’s first-ever World Cup game back in 2018, but he saved a penalty from none other than Lionel Messi in the process. Everything about Cop Secret is unique, then, which might be why FlixPatrol has revealed a surge up the ViaPlay streaming ranks, which has culminated in a position as the platform’s most-watched film in the United Kingdom.