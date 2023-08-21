A ridiculous sequel that has Jason Statham fighting sharks again is proving to be an international hit

Jason Statham has swum into international waters by way of Meg 2: The Trench, as the film’s global box office success continues to make (tidal) waves. The film — which sees the return of Statham as shark-fighting marine researcher Jonas Taylor — debut with an underwhelming haul at the domestic box office, making just $30 million during its opening weekend earlier month.

However, in the weeks since its international showings, the Ben Wheatley-directed sequel has gone on to rake in $316 million, $250 million of which came from the international box office alone. For those chowing down the numbers (much like the megalodon itself), the global box office haul accounts for 7 percent of Meg 2’s total gross, making it an international success story.

Much of this success comes down to the fact that the sequel was a co-production between the United States and the China-based company, CMC Pictures. This opens The Trench up to broader marketing audiences, a feat which was also helped by the casting of Chinese actor Wu Jing in a starring role, with additional Chinese castmates like Li Bingbing.

As a result, almost a third of The Trench’s international haul comes from sales in China ($94.8 million). This makes the sequel only the sixth Hollywood movie to reach nine figures in China since the pandemic. These are remarkable numbers for a film which carried a $129 million budget, and doubly impressive given that the sequel was largely loathed by critics.

Image via Warner Bros.

Much to everyone’s chagrin, Meg 2’s global box office reapings could mean a third installment of the franchise is on its way, though we thankfully haven’t been burdened with any official news around that just yet. “[There’s] a lot more to explore in that world,” Wheatley teased to Total Film, “the international-ness of it is very interesting.”