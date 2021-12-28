A Russian historical epic seizes a place on the Netflix charts

The Netflix most-watched list is lawless territory at the best of times, with the rankings filled by any number of bizarre and unexpected titles on a daily basis. It’s something we’ve become used to, but even then, it’s hard to gauge quite how a lavish Russian-language romantic historical epic has managed to stake a claim for success.

As per FlixPatrol, The Silver Skates has been enjoying a nice little run on the viewership charts, and it’s poised to rise even higher as the week progresses. Written by Roman Kantor and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Michael Lockshin, the big screen adaptation was inspired by both source novel Hans Brinker, or The Silver Skates, and Romeo and Juliet.

At the turn of the 20th Century, a charming thief who makes his living committing petty crimes on the ice finds himself drawn to the daughter of a wealthy aristocrat. Naturally, their different backgrounds have them being kept as far apart from each other as possible, but even a half-educated guess would get you some way to nailing how it all pans out in the end.

Not to question the legitimacy of the Russian press, but no major outlets offered a negative review for The Silver Skates, even though it failed to recoup its budget at the local box office. Either way, it’s clearly gone down a treat with Netflix subscribers.