A sci-fi failure that bombed so hard you didn’t even notice colonizes the Netflix charts

Plenty gets written about the movies that bomb so hard at the box office they generate headlines for all the wrong reasons to instantly gain a place in cinematic infamy, but it’s even worse to flop so badly that a lot of people probably aren’t even aware the film even existed in the first place.

Remember Voyagers, the high concept sci-fi with an intriguing premise that hit theaters in April of last year? It’s okay if you don’t, because it came and went without making much of an impression on anyone. Poor reviews didn’t help, but the film’s abject failure still came a little out of the blue given the raft of talent on either side of the camera.

The Illusionist, Limitless, and The Upside‘s Neil Burger wrote and directed the tale focused on the future of the human race, where a group of men and women bred purely for their smarts and obedience are sent off on a far-flung mission to colonize a planet with the capabilities to sustain life.

Once they discover the true intent behind their task, though, basic primal urges take over and chaos ultimately reigns. It’s a neat setup, and the cast can’t be faulted for their commitment, although that’s to be expected when Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Colin Farrell are involved.

As per FlixPatrol, Voyagers is desperately trying to find an audience less than 12 months after hitting the big screen, and it’s marginally succeeded after entering the Netflix most-watched list.

All Voyagers had to show after quietly exiting multiplexes was a 25% Rotten Tomatoes score and a box office haul of just over $4 million, not a great return for a $30 million feature. On the plus side, Netflix subscribers can always be relied on to give forgotten sci-fi a second chance, and that’s just what they’ve been doing.