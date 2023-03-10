A ‘Scream VI’ post-credits meme has fans wondering if Ghostface will join The Avengers

At this point in time, there’s absolutely no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a star-studded cauldron of ideas and concepts that intriguingly introduces everyone’s favorite comic book commodities to the big screen. Now that Scream VI is slashing up the competition in theaters, a fun-filled post-credits meme has horror fans now imagining what it would be like if Ghostface put down the knife and actually suited up to join the Avengers.

The aforementioned meme has been making its rounds all over Twitter, with its authenticity appealing so genuine that people even thought that it was real. The meme showcases a post-credits scene slide which insists that Ghostface will make their long-awaited return in Marvel’s upcoming 2025 superhero flick Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

As it specifically states in the title, the upcoming Marvel feature already has a definitive villain in Kang the Conqueror. And while the interesting idea of horror meshing with the MCU has been discussed in the past, it seems incredibly unlikely that Ghostface would ever actually join the Avengers — even though it would be highly entertaining to say the least, and open up a realm of endless possibilities.

However, it’s probably best that the two genres remain separate for now and focus on their own target audiences — especially seeing as Ghostface has plenty of unfinished business with Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and of course, Neve Campbell. Until horror meets the Marvel verse, folks can enjoy the chaos of Scream VI, which is in theaters now.