A scruffy looking nerf herder declares no sequel is better than the original, and ‘Star Wars’ fans are striking back

A very unpopular opinion is sparking a firestorm online, as sequel fans react to blasphemy against some of cinema’s greatest releases.

Twitter user @catturd2 prompted passionate discourse when they blithely proclaimed that they’ve “never seen a sequel better than the original movie.” This sequel sacrilege quickly spurred online debate, as users flooded Twitter with the many wonderful follow-ups the cinematic world has experienced over the years.

The statement rubbed Star Wars fans, in particular, the wrong way, thus prompting Empire Strikes Back to trend as users jumped to the film’s defense. A wealth of Star Wars loyalists pointed out the film’s many good qualities, which are reflected in its score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the review aggregation site, the Star Wars sequel boasts a slightly higher score than its predecessor, proving the hordes of fans overtaking Twitter correct.

The Empire Strikes Back? — Todd Hardoin (@supertodd17) December 6, 2022

Dark Knight, Empire Strikes Back- case=closed. — metallicallah (@MetallicAllah) December 6, 2022

The Empire Strikes Back. The carnage has started. 🤣😅💪😎 — Rob Biats aka Star Merry-Clause MD (@rwbiats) December 6, 2022

A number of other sequel films were also touted as superior to the originals, as people flooded Twitter with proof of @catturd2’s folly. Stellar releases like The Godfather II, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Terminator 2 and The Dark Knight all joined Empire in Twitter’s breakdown of the best sequels. None were nearly so plentiful as the second Star Wars film, however, which continues to absolutely litter the comment section of @catturd2’s tweet.

Terminator 2. No questions. No comments. Just facts. — Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) December 6, 2022

Empire Strikes Back

Wrath of Khann

Aliens

Terminator 2

The Spy Who Shagged Me

Superman 2

Spider-Man 2

Army of Darkness — Loveable Nerd (@loveablenerd) December 6, 2022

The people have spoken, and they are in stark disagreement with @catturd2. The cinematic world is absolutely rife with stellar sequels and threequels, but none can quite compete with the glory that is The Empire Strikes Back. The second Star Wars film serves as a prime example of the potential of sequels, and it seems unlikely that @catturd2 — or any other Twitter users, for that matter — will soon forget it.