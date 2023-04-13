A seemingly simple ‘Star Wars’ question leads to a highly complex debate

One of the biggest global franchises, Star Wars is known for treating with fans to its gripping plotlines, phenomenal performances, engaging spin-offs, and some of the lovable characters to have stamped an indelible mark on hearts and minds.

Millions are acquainted with the certain familiar characters who, since the first Star Wars movie in 1977, have become the face of the franchise by being central to the whole narrative. With Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher immortalizing the roles of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, a vast majority of the viewers’ love for the cast members as much as the characters they played is not surprising.

The attachment is so strong that one cannot imagine anyone other than Hamill playing a confused, naïve Luke Skywalker, or his transformation into a powerful Jedi as the films progressed. With nearly five decades since the first movie graced the screen, the very same actors who have been synonymous with the Star Wars universe are cast in similar roles garnering the audience’s approval.

However, it turns out that nothing is simple or without a challenge in the realm of Star Wars, where the protagonists’ past actions significantly determine their future in many aspects. In case such a plotline develops, it would be required to flash back to some characters who are too old to look the way they appeared first time around.

In the very same context, Twitter users BLURAYANGEL raised a question asking fans whether they would prefer recasting or de-aging, and there were seriously mixed responses.

Do you prefer recasting or de-aging in Star Wars? pic.twitter.com/jvTFOKYo9A — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 13, 2023

Recasting 100% — King Tripp (@KingTr1pp) April 13, 2023

Recast, bro. The characters are bigger than the actors. — PettyDabbler (@BookerD93) April 13, 2023

Recasting, without an absolute doubt. — 💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 (@treystar679) April 13, 2023

They could’ve recasted & set it after Return but they screwed around with this deaging stuff. — ReverseVariantEzraMajors (@DaddyKO69) April 13, 2023

Recasting seems to be better option for some as according to them, characters hold more value than who plays them.

Deaging where it can be done, recasting when it can’t.



No one bats an eye with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan because he was the absolute best casting anyone could have asked for.



Nothing beats Luke’s hallway scene, though. D+ gave us a moment the sequel trilogy wouldn’t/couldn’t. — The Hillbilly Analyst (@HillbllyAnalyst) April 13, 2023

A more neutral opinion as erasing out some well-known and well-acquainted characters doesn’t come across as a wise choice.

De ageing — Slicedude (@Slicetweeter784) April 13, 2023

Deageing — 𝚂 𝙰 𝙼 𝙼 𝚈 ۞ (@reincarn83d) April 13, 2023

De-aging in Star Wars. — Leonardo Nobre (@Leo_TDK) April 13, 2023

De-aging sounds better for some users as nothing can beat the nostalgia that are associated with some actors playing the leading characters.

Neither, create new stories in the old republic — TheLoneGam3r (@lone_gam3r) April 13, 2023

Honestly and respectfully I think SKYWALKER period of Star Wars needs to be left alone now. Create a new storyline that’s either 1000 years before Luke or a couple hundred years after luke. Start fresh. Cos frankly I’m getting bored of this storyline. — 47 (@ihy47) April 13, 2023

No matter what the preferences are, Star Wars with its new story arcs will always continue to be a fan favorite.