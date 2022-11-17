A seemingly straightforward drama that’s hiding one of the dumbest twists ever drops a bombshell on streaming

If you don’t want one of the stupidest twists in the history of cinema to be ruined, then you’d best turn back now. If you don’t care, then feel free to join us in remarking on the absolutely batsh*t insane rug-pull that came out of nowhere in last year’s dramatic rom-com Wild Mountain Thyme.

Writer and director John Patrick Shanley picked a hell of a movie to make his return to the world of feature filmmaking after a dozen years away, but you wouldn’t have a clue where the story is heading based on how it begins. Emily Blunt’s farmer Rosemary has a longstanding affection for her neighbor Anthony, as played by the handsome and charming Jamie Dornan.

He’s completely oblivious to her wanton desires, and he’s adamant that a family curse has placed his entire existence into unwinnable territory. Naturally, the two begin forming a connection as the narrative progresses, with various obstacles thrown in the way. Just when you think you’ve got Wild Mountain Thyme figured out, though, it drops a nuclear bombshell.

You see, Anthony eventually reveals why he’s proven to be so erratic and unfocused, leaving him unable to find love and settle down, and it’s because he believes he’s a bee. As in, buzz buzz. The man, who is very much a human man, is utterly adamant that he’s actually a honey-creating insect trapped in a fleshy form.

It’s f*cking insane, but does add a jolt of gonzo insanity to a film that was otherwise lacking. Folks have been discovering Wild Mountain Thyme‘s singular charms for themselves on streaming, too, although we’re not sure if they’ll like what they find. As per FlixPatrol, it’s become a sensation on ViaPlay this week, with apiarists no doubt being thrilled at the result.