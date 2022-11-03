A serial killer thriller uncovers a shocking truth streaming users are finding hard to care about

Based on how the overwhelming volume of associated content continues to perform well above expectations on every available means of consuming media, apparently all you have to do is ask someone if they want to indulge in a serial killer story, and the answer will be a resounding yes. Proving once more that anything involving a spate of murders is capable of being plucked from obscurity, the forgotten Grey Lady has re-emerged on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the dramatic thriller that shot in 2014, premiered a year later, but didn’t hit the VOD circuit until June 2017 has reappeared on the Starz worldwide rankings, even if a 43 percent user average on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.3/10 median rating on IMDb hints that subscribers may not be particularly gripped by what they discover.

via Starz

The story finds Eric Dane’s Boston homicide detective grieving the loss of his sister and police partner in quick succession, the latter of whom was also his girlfriend – and provided him with a mysterious clue shortly before her demise. Heading off to Nantucket to investigate further, family secrets emerge while our intrepid hero finds himself target by a killer ready, willing, and hoping to pick off their next target.

Grey Lady hardly sounds like the most original or inventive contribution to the serial killer subset you’re ever going to find, but that doesn’t mean a thing to anyone these days if we’re being honest. Business is still booming when it comes to our collective obsession with such grisly scenarios, and half-baked tales like this one are getting a nice little boost out of it.