A sex-obsessed comedy throws streaming subscribers a bone

There are countless sex-driven comedies out there, but the key to success is often balancing the humor with real heart. We’ve seen a massive number of gross-out tales that rely on puerile gags above all else, but the best and most memorable efforts always bring plenty of emotion and pathos to the table. Unfortunately, 2015’s The Escort fell somewhere in the middle.

The story follows Michael Doneger’s journalist Mitch, who also happens to be a self-confessed sex addict. Combining his day job with his affliction, the reporter decides to try and land the gig of a lifetime by combining his two passions into a single story, one that sees him diving deep into the world of high-class escorts after a chance encounter with Lyndsey Fonseca’s Stanford-educated call girl Natalie.

via The Orchard

Co-writer Doneger and Fonseca make for an engaging enough central pairing, but The Escort doesn’t deviate from the path you’d expect it to follow based on nothing but the synopsis. That’s not entirely a bad thing, it should be noted, especially when a 6/10 score on IMDb from over 13,000 votes paints the picture of a somewhat above-average romp.

It also helps that streaming viewers have been dedicating 88 minutes of their time to the film in huge numbers, too, although we’re not sure if that’s to do with its positive reputation, or The Escort‘s potentially titillating tagline. Either way, the heartfelt descent through the world of high-end escorts has been one of the top-ranked titles on Freevee this week per FlixPatrol, so all it took was being made available on a free ad-supported platform for the renaissance to begin in earnest.