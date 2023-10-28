A shoestring sci-fi mystery thriller flees from government-sponsored captivity to tear apart an experimental cosmic conspiracy on streaming

No offense intended, and you certainly wouldn’t say it to his face, but any movie that stars UFC legend and Expendables veteran Randy Couture as an agent of the United Nations isn’t going to be held up as a bastion of cinematic excellence, but Alpha Code does at least show plenty of ambition.

A rating of 3.5/10 on IMDb from a thousand user ratings and a Rotten Tomatoes audience approval score of 29 percent tells you all you need to know about the execution, though, even if its easily digestible high concept premise has allowed director Keoni Waxman’s ambitious sci-fi to capture imaginations on streaming.

Image via Vision Films

Per FlixPatrol, Alpha Code has ascended onto the Starz worldwide watch-list, and its combination of governmental conspiracy thriller and intergalactic invasion story appeals to those with an affinity to either genre for obvious reasons, regardless of what the consensus says.

Bren Foster stars as a grieving widower who lost both his wife and daughter under mysterious circumstances, who starts seeing the same strange symbol wherever he goes. After waking up as the captive of armed agents with no clue as to how he got there, he flees for his life and ends up partnering with Denise Richards’ character, who claims to have information on a nefarious plan involving alien abductions and the creation of a new hybrid species.

Alpha Code was never destined to win any awards, but as far as disposable genre-benders go, there’s worse out there. Faint praise it may be, but it’s hardly damning.