A slow-burning serial killer thriller inspired by true events reveals a deadly streaming secret

Serial killers remain big business, with fans of all things murky and murderous seeking their fix anywhere they can get it across film, television, documentary, podcasts, audio dramas, and even video games. The boom isn’t ending anytime soon, with The Clovehitch Killer becoming the latest beneficiary of our collective obsession with death dealing terrors.

Per FlixPatrol, the sorely underrated story inspired by real events has rocketed onto the Netflix global rankings after being added to the library on January 1, where a brand new batch of viewers are discovering why it racked up a stellar Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 percent, even if the user average is a touch below at a still-strong 67 percent.

Charlie Plummer plays Tyler, the son of Dylan McDermott’s Don Burnside, but a troubling discovery leads the youngster to grow increasingly convinced that his everyman father might just be an infamous serial killer who dispatched of an unlucky 13 victims more than a decade previously, never to be caught.

Turning the family upside down in more ways than one, The Clovehitch Killer deftly blends family drama with slow-burning tension and nail-biting atmosphere, before the inevitable explosion occurs towards the endpoint once everyone finally comes clean and puts their cards on the table as to who knows what about who.

It might not be the genre’s best example, but given the proclivities Netflix subscribers have displayed when it comes to this particular type of content, director Duncan Skiles’s chilling dive into what drives a seemingly regular person to do despicable things could hang around the charts for a while.