Surely by now, the stigma surrounding the “zombie horror” concept has forced a plethora of movies to attach a dull feeling throughout the years. Filmmakers desperately try to add originality to the overutilized sub-genre and keep the masses starved for more. While plenty of these films have suffered from the zombie tag, other underrated zombie classics have somehow attracted a strong following and gives moviegoers something to be excited about, which is precisely the case for 1993’s Return of the Living Dead 3.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/Lili_Danube unapologetically sought to declare their ever-present adoration for the horror comedy, including a notable shoutout for star Melinda Clarke. Although u/Lili_Danube does point out the movie’s detectable flaws, it’s Clarke’s performance that undoubtedly keeps the flow in order and the entertainment at an all-time high.

In response, horror fanatics on Reddit joined the OP’s original stance, with many commenters insisting that the horror flick is one of the best in the “zombie” landscape and deserves the utmost amount of praise.

One user even explained the movie’s critical impact on a horror-crazed teenager.

Another user applauded the film’s opening sequence and makeup effects, which helped the zombies look more realistic than ridiculous.

We’ll surely never get the phrase of “Romeo and Zombiette” out of our heads.

Nearly 30 years on, the aforementioned zombie feature still resonates in the hearts and minds of passionate horror fans — most of which just harbor an appeal for undead, flesh-eating creatures. Despite critics on Rotten Tomatoes doing their darndest to slaughter the genre flick, sometimes it’s just too difficult to defeat a film that has such a strong cult following. Better luck next time, detractors.