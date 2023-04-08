A snarling subterranean creature feature gets trapped in the streaming tunnels with nowhere to run

Creature features are always guaranteed to do a turn on streaming, regardless of quality. In the last few weeks alone we’ve seen both some of the best and worst the subgenre has had to offer making a splash on-demand, with Circle Line the latest to scratch and claw its way to success on the small screen.

Per FlixPatrol, the subterranean Singaporean terror has been causing quite the stir on Netflix, with director JD Chua’s exercise in underground insanity inching its way towards the global Top 10 after securing a prime spot in multiple countries around the world. It may not be remembered as one of the all-time greats, but the premise is enough to guarantee gorehounds will be willing to give it a shot at the very least.

via mm2 Film Distribution

A group of commuters are catching the last subway home after another hard day at work, only for the train to veer off-course and end up stranded in an abandoned tunnel. Of course, there’s something sinister lurking in the bowels, with a scary and exceedingly hungry monster on the hunt for fresh prey.

As the survivors begin to dwindle in number – culminating in one of them being captured – a hardy-if-small band of commuters opt to take the fight to the very thing that’s hunting them down. At a lean and mean 80 minutes, there isn’t a lot of fat on the bones of Circle Line, making it an easily-digestible B-tier horror that’s exactly the sort of content Netflix subscribers have proven themselves incapable of resisting.