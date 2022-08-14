A snow-capped sci-fi mystery vanishes without a trace on the streaming ranks

If you like science fiction, mystery, intense character-driven drama, sweeping landscape shots, luscious cinematography, and the element of surprise, then by all accounts Arctic Void should be right up your street.

Then again, reviews from critics and fans haven’t been too kind to co-writer and director Darren Mann’s freezing cold flight of fancy, which currently holds a less-than-stellar 4.7/10 score on IMDb from upwards of a thousand votes. However, that hasn’t done a single thing to deter streaming subscribers from giving it the time of day over the weekend.

via Level 33 Entertainment

As per FlixPatrol, Arctic Void has done the opposite of almost its entire cast by refusing to vanish without a trace on the Prime Video rankings, having snaffled a Top 10 spot in a handful of nations. While its reach often exceeds the grasp on display, those with a soft spot for subzero genre flicks and chin-stroking guessing games might get a kick out of what’s on offer.

The title does a decent job of summarizing the plot, with the narrative kicking into high gear when almost everyone onboard a tourist ship in the Arctic disappears following a power outage. From there, the three remaining passengers head ashore to try and gather themselves and figure out what the hell is going on, but their bodies and minds are more than a touch susceptible to elements of a literal, figurative, existential, and psychological variety, leading to a truth they may not be ready to discover.

It might not appeal to everyone, but for a no-frills exercise in thought-provoking terror, Arctic Void is clearly ticking enough boxes for the Prime Video viewership.