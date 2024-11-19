A snowman with a six pack has already knocked Tyson and Paul out of the top 3 as he courts a Mean Girl on Netflix

For more than a year now, boxing fans — and Jake Paul haters — have been breathlessly awaiting a highly-anticipated match.

The official showdown between the notoriously obnoxious Jake Paul (dubbed the Problem Child in the world of boxing) and the one and only Mike Tyson, known broadly as Iron Mike, finally happened on Nov. 15, months after it was originally scheduled. As it turns out a man pushing 60 simply can’t match up to one in his physical prime, but the disappointment over Paul’s victory is providing space for the unexpected rise of an offbeat Christmas endeavor.

Netflix likely expected the Paul v Tyson match to lead its top 10 for at least a week following the bout itself, but less than five days after the match occurred, its been soundly unseated by a strangely steamy snowman and his former Mean Girl match.

Hot Frosty currently holds the #1 spot on Netflix’s top 10, toppling Paul and Tyson out of the top three and shoving captivating horror Ready or Not and psychological thriller The Lost Children into the second and third spots, respectively. The oddball Christmas comedy stars Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan alongside long-ago mean girl Lacey Chabert in a creative twist on the classic Christmas romance, zeroing in on a twist unlike any we’ve seen so far.

The story takes the overarching story of Frosty the snowman — who “came to life one day” after local children put a magical top hat on him — to new heights, adding a sexy spin to the Christmas classic. Instead of a top hat, Milligan’s snowman is brought to life by a scarf placed around his neck by Chabert. Romance soon ensues, with plenty of seasonally-themed jokes thrown in, and it seems the flick is landing with viewers.

The combination of Milligan and Chabert promises to be intriguing, particularly given their typically contrasting styles. Chabert’s put some serious distance between herself and Gretchen Wieners over the last 20 years, and almost exclusively decorates the covers of gooey Hallmark romances. Her face will be a frequent flier on your holiday watchlist if you frequent the often-rote genre, but it seems her latest Christmas release is a major outlier from her usual stylings.

Milligan, meanwhile, is best known for his comedic chops. His resume is decorated with a weighty selection of comedy releases and a surprising amount of horror, but the popularity of Hot Frosty might just make him a staple of the holidays, too.

We’re still deep in Fall territory — I’ll fight you, early Christmas heathens — so Hot Frosty‘s rise isn’t just a result of the season. A bulk of Christmas movies are bound to see a jump in the numbers come December, but Hot Frosty‘s new top-tier position shows that it has staying power even beyond its central holiday.

