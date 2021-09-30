A Solid Gerard Butler Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

If you’re a big fan of romantic comedies, you know that there are tropes many of them follow, and by the end, the couple invariably ends up together. Sure, they’re a bit predictable where the bigger picture is concerned, but that doesn’t stop us from watching them.

There’s something light and fun about watching the movies, and that’s the idea. So if you consider yourself a connoisseur of the movie type, you also know that Gerard Butler is in a number of them. Butler is an incredible actor also known for roles in films like 300 and Law Abiding Citizen and Olympus Has Fallen, but he’s got a soft side—and a talent for romantic comedies too.

One of his best is hitting Netflix next month, and fans will want to watch this one. It’s worth breaking up your Halloween binge for a couple of hours, trust us.

The Ugly Truth stars Butler alongside Katherine Heigl, Eric Winter, and Bree Turner, and the premise is as follows.

A romantically challenged morning show producer is reluctantly embroiled in a series of outrageous tests by her chauvinistic correspondent to prove his theories on relationships and help her find love. His clever ploys, however, lead to an unexpected result.

The two have chemistry, a love/hate relationship, and a hilariously good time through the film, and you can see it on Netflix next month.