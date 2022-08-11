A spicy sci-fi epic has reemerged to war for control of the streaming charts

Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, has climbed its way back up the charts on HBO. The movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from author Frank Herbert’s famed sci-fi novel. The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22, 2021, and it’s proving it has staying power.

According to Flix Patrol, Dune has been in HBO’s top 10 for 10 days, averaging 99 points per day, and as of Aug. 10, it reached number five. The movie stars Chalamet as the gifted royal Paul Atreides who travels to Arrakis for its supply of spice, which can increase someone’s potential if they’re strong enough to overcome their fears. Unfortunately for him, Baron Von Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) is committed to destroying House Atreides at all costs.

It’s possible that Dune‘s reemergence has something to do with Chalamet’s new movie, Bones & All, a cannibalistic love story about a young woman named Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) in search of her father who travels with a drifter named Lee (Chalamet) through the back roads of America and still can’t escape from their past. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

Unlike the first Dune‘s hybrid model of releasing in theaters and on HBO Max, Dune: Part Two is getting an exclusive theatrical release. Part One ended with Paul joining the Freemen on Arrakis and Part Two will show how Paul rises to lead them against Padisha Emperor Shaddam IV. The sequel will feature more of Zendaya’s (Euphoria) character Chani and introduce Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan.

Dune: Part Two releases in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.