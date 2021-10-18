A Spooky Animated Film Is Suddenly Dominating Disney+

Tis the season to be frightening, and Disney Plus has added a host of films and tv series to its platform for fans to stream this month. From the Muppets Haunted Mansion to the Under Wraps remake, Disney Plus has movies for the entire family to enjoy.

The platform also hosts returning Halloween favorites, and one of those films is dominating Disney Plus right now. The 2017 film, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular, is being watched in homes across the globe as children and adults start and continue spooky season traditions.

A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular sees Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald as they take their nephews back to Mickey’s house after trick-or-treating. Of course, the kids aren’t ready for bed yet, so, in Halloween fashion, scary story time becomes a must.

The only problem is, Mickey’s story isn’t scary enough for Huey, Dewey, and Louie, so they challenge him to tell them a more frightening story. Goofy volunteers but is soon spooked by his own puppet and hides instead of finishing the tale. Donald attempts to tell a story in Goofy’s absence, but he isn’t coming across as scary enough either.

The only way to scare the kids is for Mickey Mouse to tell a scarier tale this time around. When his next attempt still does nothing, and his friends make fun of his storytelling methods, remarking that he’s incapable of telling a spooky story — they hit a nerve. Mickey’s final story is just the kind of frightening the gang was hoping to hear.

Donald and Goofy are scared alongside the children this time around.

A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular is a hit for fans who have taken to social media to show their love for the Halloween special.

