A Spooky Will Arnett Film Is Taking Over Disney Plus

In the spirit of the most wonderfully spooky time of the year, streaming platforms are airing haunted specials and frightening delights for fans to enjoy. Disney Plus joined in with its Hallowstream event, which features a slew of returning Disney Halloween favorites and new films and television shows.

From LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales to Toy Story of Terror and the upcoming series, Just Beyond, some of our most beloved Disney characters are enjoying spooktacular adventures this October.

One of those premieres stars Will Arnett in the wonderfully haunting role of the Ghost Host in the Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion premiered on October 8th, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The Muppets are classic Disney characters, and the Haunted Mansion is an incredible Disney movie. Bringing the two together might have seemed like an unlikely pairing, but it worked quite well.

Okay. Someone has to say this out loud. So I will: "Muppets Haunted Mansion" is the best thing that's been done with these characters / this IP in the past 15 years. If you're even remotely a fan of Kermit & Co., you need to watch this flat-out terrific Disney+ Halloween special. — Jim Hill Media (@JimHillMedia) October 8, 2021

In fact, many say that this is what the Muppets have been deserving—and capable of, this entire time.

I’m going to say it. Muppet Haunted Mansion is what Disney should have been doing with the Muppets the whole damn.



This is dang near perfect. And Brian Henson puppeteering??? Amazing! — Coffee Master Caitie (@Caitiebear13) October 9, 2021

It’s gone over incredibly well with fans.

Just watched Muppets Haunted Mansion pic.twitter.com/JEy8SkD5bG — Spookie 🎃🐵 (@Cookielord1138) October 9, 2021

This fan had three words to say about the wonder of the film.

We watched the film the evening it premiered, and we have to say, as far as Halloween streaming premieres we’ve seen so far this year go—it’s a favorite, for sure.

Have you watched Muppets Haunted Mansion yet? Did you love Arnett as the Ghost Host? Let’s talk about it.