Before The Marvels trailer came out, there was the usual hype online in the form of various countdowns and even some brief trailer snippets. Usually, these do not predict poor audience reaction, but, for this film, one from a movie writer was spot on.

9 Hours until embarrassingly weak men show how afraid of strong women they are by banding together under a bevy of weightless buzz words.



The exhausting road to #TheMarvels begins! pic.twitter.com/o4cgji3Q4f — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) April 11, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes and Nerdist veteran Cory Jandreau posted the above yesterday, and, oh boy, did he call the floodgate being open and the kind of guys who sweat nervously around a woman with muscles pouring out. While users with greater concerns in their lives have expressed positive views about the project, one says it is likely going to fail like how he thinks the first one did(n’t).

Yep lol they failed miserably last time im sure it will be the same again, i will laugh though if the trailer ends with brie smiling big with a wink 🤣 https://t.co/agie4OMOqt — 🏆🏆🏆RickyLFC#19🏆🏆🏆 (@Ricky_Gr8Ness) April 11, 2023

In other tweets, those who do not feel insecure around Brie Larson and her co-stars predict there will be YouTube videos with unusual thumbnails or text on them saying this is terrible, and over on the video platform, this is already happening. For one person here, it is evidence of the decline of the genre and, somehow, they think it is time for serious movies to make a comeback in the space where talking racoons exist and characters like June Moone are spoken about by actually talented actresses like Viola Davis.

In response, another critic of women doing literally anything says they have somehow not existed much for the past 15 years (so what was Avengers: Endgame?) and, over on the Instagram page announcing the trailer, one man’s comment slaps down weirdos.

“The haters in the comments are crazy. Y’all scream woke when a movie has female leads like every movie has to be about dudes. Secondly y’all claim to be comic book fans then say stuff like this is woke when they do it in the comics too. Whenever marvel touches on real life things y’all wanna call it ‘woke’ if that’s the case marvel has been woke since X-Men. Stop it. You wasting your time and energy hating . Marvel has always touched on real word topics which this movie isn’t doing anything remotely connected to the real world. Y’all are literally saying Woke because it’s about 3 Women leading a movie about them 😂.” rockygraham – April 11, 2023

The Marvels movie opens in November. Here’s hoping some of the people we highlighted don’t ruin the experience then, too.