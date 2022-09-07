There’s nothing quite like an underdog story to get audiences engaged, and a surprise one is happening on the streaming charts as a mostly forgotten flick has made a massive resurgence.

Released in the same year as comic book movie hits Doctor Strange and Wonder Woman, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Gal Gadot both starred in gritty heist drama Triple 9 alongside fellow big Hollywood names, all to be seemingly forgotten: until now.

Rising sixty-eight places in the charts on Netflix overnight, Triple 9 has seemingly found a new home with audiences who are desperate for some star-studded action. An ensemble cast so ridiculously stacked it features the likes of Anthony Mackie, Norman Reedus, Casey Affleck, Teresa Palmer, Woody Harrelson and Kate Winslet.

Despite all those name brands, it was a staggering box office bomb as it grossed just $25 million from a budget of $20 million. The flick sees a group of criminals team up with a corrupt cop to take out an esteemed policeman and begin a massive heist. Despite its ballsy premise and cast, it didn’t prove to do much better with critics either.

The 2016 release sits at an unfavorable 54 percent approval rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score is even lower at 41 percent. Audiences didn’t like it the first time, but somehow it’s making a belated climb into the minds of audiences.

Triple 9 is currently available to stream on Netflix, where it sits at number 18 following its huge jump on the charts.