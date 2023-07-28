A star-studded sex caper that went limp with critics and crowds devolves into a writhing mass of bodies on streaming

Based on nothing more than its title and stacked roster of proven comedic talents, there was every reason to believe that 2011’s raucous comedy A Good Old Fashioned Orgy would live up to the deranged promise of its moniker.

The premise is both straightforward, simple, and entirely indicative of the nomenclature; as you can no doubt guess, the story revolves around a group of 30-somethings that have all been friends since high school, who decide the best way to round out their summer is to throw a no holds barred sex party.

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

That brief logline alone possesses more than enough potential to throw caution to the wind and deliver an R-rated comic caper that’s as unforgettable as it is potentially scarring, especially when the top-tier ensemble boasts such luminaries as Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Bibb, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Martin Starr, Will Forte, Lin Shaye, David Koechner, and Don Johnson to name but a few prospective participants in the titular love-fest.

Instead, though, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy was largely derided by critics and crowds alike, with the film only conspiring to land respective Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 35 and 41 percent from the respective parties, with the general consensus establishing that a lazy script and surprisingly tame execution of the central premise nuked any chance it had of living up to its billing as an unhinged erotically-charged caper.

And yet, because even bad movies need love, too, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy has entwined itself as a writhing mass of bodies to become one of the biggest hits on iTunes this week, per FlixPatrol.