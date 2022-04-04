A steamy erotic thriller titillates streaming subscribers

The erotic thriller is an easy sell to audiences, provided that it delivers the required amounts of both eroticism and thrills. There’s still an air of taboo around the subgenre, but for the most part very few of them tend to win rave reviews and secure classic status, something Amazon’s The Voyeurs experienced firsthand when it flopped out last September.

In an incredibly rare show of unity, critics and users on Rotten Tomatoes are in full agreement that the titillating tale of voyeurism gone wrong deserved a 44% score on the aggregation site, with the consensus positing that writer and director Michael Mohan brought little in the way of fresh concepts and brand new ideas to the table.

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith star as a young couple who develop an unhealthy obsession with what their neighbors across the street are getting up to, while Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo round out the central quartet of incredibly telegenic leads.

Imagine a combination of Alfred Hitchcock classic Rear Window and Brian De Palma’s cult classic Body Double, and you know pretty much what to expect from The Voyeurs. There’s sex, scandal, sleaze, and plenty of fornication on display throughout the way too long 116-minute running time, but there may well be artistic reasons behind the film’s surge up the streaming ranks.

As per FlixPatrol, The Voyeurs has rocketed up the Prime Video charts by virtue of securing multiple Top 10 finishes across two continents. It’s not the kind of thing you want to play with the volume turned up too high, lest your own neighbors start to develop concerns of their own.