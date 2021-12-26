A steamy love letter to cinema flirts with the Netflix most-watched list

Bernardo Bertolucci is one of the defining voices of modern cinema, who found widespread international acclaim for many of his movies. His trophy haul included an Academy Award for Best Director, becoming the first Italian to accomplish the feat, in addition to a pair of Golden Globes, a BAFTA and much more besides.

Towards the end of his career, Bertolucci was more likely to be found accepting Lifetime Achievement awards than stepping behind the camera, helming just three features between 1998 and his death 20 years. One of them, literary adaptation The Dreamers, has been enjoying a resurgence on Netflix.

As per FlixPatrol, the feature-length spin on Gilbert Adair’s novel has been going down a storm with subscribers. The plot follows Michael Pitt’s American exchange student Matthew, who falls in with formerly conjoined twins played by Eva Green and Louis Garrel.

They reenact scenes from classic New Wave films, do a little frolicking, and there’s just a general layer of palpable sexual tension that permeates the entire operation. The Dreamers just about recouped its $15 million budgets at the box office, and barely secured a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes by sitting right on the cusp of the 60% threshold, which evidently hasn’t dissuaded Netflix subscribers.