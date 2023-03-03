A stupendously simple Scarlet Witch question getting turned into a big mystery proves MCU theorists need to stop

We get it, Marvel fans love to theorize. In a shared universe as dense as the MCU, there are so many questions left unanswered in the various movies and TV shows that diehard followers of the franchise are frequently required to put their heads together to come up with an acceptable explanation for something the studio never bothered to answer, but can help soothe some major canon complaint. But, come on, people, not every tiny detail needs to be turned into some big mystery.

Exhibit A: the changing color of Scarlet Witch‘s hair. One Redditor was so mystified by the way Wanda Maximoff’s hair appears different in pretty much each of her MCU appearances that they felt compelled to ask aloud what the clearly otherworldly reasoning for this bizarre physical alteration could be.

Just in case you’re likewise scratching your own (presumably naturally colored) hair at this question, allow this hilariously straightforward yet highly upvoted response to clear it up:

Yes, obviously, the answer is hair dye. I mean, obviously. Just as Elizabeth Olsen dyed her hair different colors to play the part in the real world, so did Wanda in-universe. It really isn’t that hard, folks. Although, hey, if you did want to get creative, there are always a few other more out-there options available. Like…

Or, to give it more of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania flavor…

Who knows, maybe it’s a hitherto-unknown consequence of wielding chaos magic?

Although, if that is the case, you’d think the Darkhold would go for a more thematically resonant black rinse instead.

This is a fair point, though. Given Wanda’s enormous power levels, she can probably just pull a Samantha from Bewitched and change her hair color with a point of a finger or twitch of a nose, forget the dye.

So, OK, there is the potential for a more Marvel-friendly explanation here, but honestly this might be a situation where the simplest answer is the correct one.