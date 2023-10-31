A subterranean creature feature praised for its horrifying monster and virtually nothing else steps into the light on Netflix

With Halloween officially upon us, in the eyes of streaming subscribers everywhere, anything that isn’t horror can quite frankly go and f*ck itself. Scares and terrors are the name of the game, which has helped launch The Tank towards the higher rungs of the Netflix viewership ladder despite its rather muted reception.

Director Scott Walker’s subterranean creature feature only holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of just 33 and 28 percent from critics and audiences, while an IMDb user average of only 4.6/10 from almost 3000 votes isn’t great, either. However, what everybody seems to agree on is that the monster itself is a thing of beauty, a terrifying creation that deserved to take center stage in a much better movie.

Image via Rialto Distribution

The story finds an unwitting family inheriting an abandoned and derelict coastal property under mysterious circumstances, only for their decision to open the titular underground vault to prove deadly when it unleashes an ancient and long-dormant entity that had entered the realms of folklore aftr terrorizing the locals for generations.

It’s a fairly familiar setup, and while gorehounds are often left disappointed by phenomenal designs being wasted in substandard features, The Tank has been feasting on its newfound Netflix success. Per FlixPatrol, the spine-tingling tale of what happens when you open the foreboding cavern that everyone tells you to avoid is within touching distance of the platform’s global Top 20, and there’s an exceedingly high chance it’ll draw even more eyeballs on the spookiest day of the year in spite of its lackluster performance.