A supernatural thriller that sat on the shelf for 3 years finally flees to the streaming Top 10 in 78 countries

The pandemic was a nightmarish time for the industry, with countless films being almost entirely forgotten about as a result. One of the most prominent examples you may not even be aware of is Run Sweetheart Run, which is strange when you consider it’s a supernatural thriller backed by genre titans Blumhouse.

Production began in February 2019, and the end product held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. However, it was pulled from the theatrical schedule due to COVID, with Amazon stepping in to pick up the rights in May. For whatever reason, though, Run Sweetheart Run didn’t actually hit streaming for another 29 months, having premiered on October 28 of this year.

via Amazon Studios

The long wait appears to have been worth it for subscribers, seeing as the high concept tale of a bad date going exceedingly wrong at every turn can currently be found as the fifth top-viewed title on the platform’s global charts, per FlixPatrol. Not only that, but Run Sweetheart Run has become a Top 10 hit in no less than 78 countries, which makes it a borderline sensation.

Charlie’s Angels reboot and Netflix’s Resident Evil star Ella Balinska headlines as Cherie, a single mother who spends a night of fun with Pilou Asbæk’s charming Ethan. Things take a jarring turn for the terrifying as they prepare to say their goodbyes, leading to a relentless cat-and-mouse chase that leans further and further into horror as the narrative progresses.

Run Sweetheart Run is an underrated gem, but at least it’s one subscribers have begun to unearth in their numbers.