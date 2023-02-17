A supernaturally scary time loop nightmare terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 37 countries

Time loop movies are an easy sell given that they all possess a concept with limitless potential, while horror is about as bankable a genre as you can find on screens both big and small. Throw them together in the same project, and it’s easy to see why Re/Member has made an instant splash on the Netflix charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the Japanese temporal terror has come out of nowhere to debut as the third most-watched feature on the streaming service’s global charts, after instantaneously carving out a Top 10 spot in 37 countries around the world, including a smattering of number one placings.

via Netflix

The story is as simple as it is effective and eerie, with a sextet of high school students tasked to find the scattered remains of a mysterious murder victim dotted around their place of education, with the notable caveat that failing to recover the body parts in time will reset their day all over again and fail to break the curse that’s trapped them reliving the same 24 hours over and over again.

Along the way, the group finds out more about the unknown corpse and the reasons why it ended up dismembered and littered around a learning establishment, while also contending with a ghost known as the Red One that apparates out of nowhere to cause all sorts of spectral shenanigans for the already-petrified protagonists.

Gorehounds can never get enough of their never-ending desire for new ways to jump out of their seats, and Re/Member has delivered a doozy right at their fingertips on Netflix.