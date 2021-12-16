A surprise Disney Plus MCU villain is on their way to theaters soon

Spoilers for the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, though not the movie itself

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out in many territories and will give MCU fans a lot to talk about. It’s not a spoiler to say the story directly leads into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will show the consequences of Strange’s foolhardy spell that erases the world’s memories of Spider-Man’s identity.

Further spoilers after the gallery.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After the credits finish rolling we get a full trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel, showing us the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo, a reunion with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and a teeny peek at Xochitl Gomez’ new character America Chavez. But the big surprise comes right at the end, as it appears that What If…?‘s Strange Supreme has made the jump from animation to live-action.

Strange Supreme turns up looking suitably pale and creepy, explaining that “things just got out of hand”. For those that haven’t seen ‘What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?’ the episode shows the increasingly warped efforts of Strange to save the life of Christine Palmer. His summoning and absorption of Eldritch entities eventually corrupt his body and soul, resulting in the collapse of reality itself.

But this wasn’t the end of Strange Supreme. Despite his actions, he’s still a hero and becomes a key member of the ‘Guardians of the Multiverse’ that defeats an Infinity Stone-powered Ultron. He ends the show as the protector of a lethal pocket dimension, though it seems his story will continue on the big screen soon. One interesting twist is that the trailer appeared to tease Strange Supreme as a villain, though we know that’s not necessarily the case.

All this is very good news for What If…? fans as hopes are high some of the other alt-heroes are realized in live-action. The top candidate has to be Hayley Atwell’s kickass Captain Carter, as there are obvious reasons why Starlord T’Challa and post-apocalyptic Natasha Romanoff won’t appear in live-action.

Let’s hope we find out more in another Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer very soon.