A surprising teen comedy has been huge on Netflix for almost a week

There’s really no accounting for taste and/or personal preference, but that doesn’t mean we’ve got a ready-made explanation as to why a poorly-reviewed teen comedy that flopped at the box office back in the summer of 2008 has been one of the most-watched movies on Netflix for almost a week.

As per FlixPatrol, Emma Roberts’ Wild Child has been holding firm as a Top 10 title in multiple countries spread across a couple of continents, and it’s even hit number one in certain nations. For what it’s worth, the plot follows a spoiled rich kid who finds herself shipped off to an English boarding school, where she’s given a crash course in life lessons.

You can guess almost to the letter how things unfold from there, but it’s not like writer Lucy Dahl or director Nick Moore were setting out to reinvent the wheel and deliver a groundbreaking rumination on the perils of teenage life. It’s supposed to be frivolous fun, but even then, Wild Child barely manages to hit that mark.

Maybe it’s a nostalgia thing, with the painfully 2000s soundtrack featuring such luminaries as Fedde le Grand, The Saturdays, Kate Nash, Eve, M.I.A., and many more you haven’t thought about in years. A 44% Rotten Tomatoes score hasn’t deterred Netflix subscribers in the slightest, though, as Wild Child continues to ride the crest of a wave on streaming.