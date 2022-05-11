This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Wanda Maximoff assume her final form (for now). It’s been a long and painful road through the MCU for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. Wherever she goes, tragedy follows, and she’s been forced to make some truly gut-wrenching decisions since Age of Ultron.

After all she’s been through, it’s not surprising that Multiverse of Madness sees her embracing her terrible destiny as the all-powerful Scarlet Witch. This came complete with some snazzy new duds, causing some fans to look back at the evolution of her costume and compare it to a rather unlikely franchise.

Yup, the Scarlet Witch seems to be Wanda’s final evolution. Perhaps Vision should have kept her away from that jar of Rare Candy…

Other fans have noted other Pokémon parallels:

I think we should become moots now 😔 🤪 pic.twitter.com/quBBteQVbj — ᴛᴀᴇ | ᴡᴀɪᴛɪɴɢ ᴏɴ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ 🏳️‍🌈 (@taesfatbussy) May 10, 2022

It’s also fun seeing the evolution of Wanda’s outfit in these images, with her final one still maintaining some of the same design elements we saw way back in the past.

Multiverse of Madness apparently ended with Wanda choosing to sacrifice herself after realizing how much of a monster she’d become, though many fans have pointed out that as we never actually see her body, she could still come back.

We suspect she will at some point, though the whole ‘turning into a murderous monster and trying to destroy the multiverse’ thing probably means they’ll have second thoughts about readmitting her to the Avengers. Plus, her chances of getting on that lunchbox are now effectively zero.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.