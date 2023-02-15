A surprisingly solid family musical with an Oscar winning actor earns its scales in the Netflix top ten

The musical is back, baby! Thanks to Netflix’s aspirations to house nearly every possible film they can muster on their platform, what looked like a nothing acquisition has become one of their most streamed films of the week. Shockingly, it also features some truly accomplished actors and musicians.

Beloved children’s book character Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile made a huge splash on the big screen in 2022 with Sony, and now a year later has streaming audiences singing from the same hymn sheet on debut. Upon its first week on Netflix, it has shot ahead of the likes of Jennifer Lopez flick Enough and Pamela, a love story.

Sitting at sixth spot with 9.1 million hours viewed in its debut week, this latest entry to the great cinema canon of “CGI talking animal in New York” is turning up the dial to eleven on streaming. Most impressively, it stars several actors you would likely never have associated with a film about a singing crocodile.

None other than Javier Bardem, who won an Academy Award for his performance in No Country for Old Men stars in this film, while several-time Grammy nominee Shawn Mendes voices the crocodilian chanteur. Alongside them is Constance Wu, and Emmy nominee Scoot McNairy.

The film was somewhat of a box office success, grossing $104 million from a budget of $50 million and with very little marketing to boot. Critically, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile saw lukewarm success as well, with a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 72 percent.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is available to stream on Netflix.