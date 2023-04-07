A terrible ‘X-Men’ suggestion puts forth a retcon that would drive fans insane

Let it be known that we unequivocally support the pastime that is fan creativity; whether it’s fan theories, fan works, or just about any sort of expression of love for a show or franchise, there are few things more enriching than feeding one’s inner fan.

Every now and again, certain ideas come along that are sopping wet with ungodly levels of blasphemy and reckless abandon with nary a speck of cohesion in sight.

Recently, r/marvelstudios has bore witness to such an idea, and we reckon it just might be enough to get Kevin Feige on the line to revoke this poor redditor’s fan card.

Now, we’re not quite sure how the X-Men are going to join the ranks of Feige’s multiverse, but we’d bet a Colossus-sized sum that whenever they do roll up, they’re not going to slot Jean Grey of all people into the role of Magneto’s daughter. The mere suggestion is insane enough, but factor in the accompanying logic of “Marvel probably doesn’t want to keep Scarlet Witch as his daughter, therefore it should be Jean Grey instead,” and it becomes a nigh unassailable consideration.

Plenty of responders, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, took issue with the pitch, specifically with the very strange assertion that Magneto’s fatherhood should be a must in the MCU.

And even if Marvel does choose to give Magneto a new child, and even if Wanda is retconned out of that bloodline, Polaris is still sitting right there.

Others came in with the only answers such an idea deserves to be met with.

Still, we remain infinitely curious about where the original poster pulled Jean Grey out from. It’s one thing to have doubts, however vague, over Wanda’s mutant status or her blood ties to Magneto, but without any reasoning behind tossing Jean Grey into the equation, the origins of this pitch may as well be eldritch to the rest of us.

Moral of the story: think before you speak, and perhaps continue to think whilst speaking.