A terrifyingly timely disaster drama keeps Netflix viewers on tenterhooks

2019 miniseries Chernobyl was a huge success story, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats from the opening moments of the first episode to the conclusion. However, despite shooting in Eastern Europe, it was a joint venture between Sky and HBO that roped in many recognizable stars, with very few cast members actually hailing from the region itself.

It wasn’t until two years later that a major semi-local production tackled the tragedy, and even then, Danila Kozlovsky’s Chernobyl: Abyss opted to take a partially-fictionalized route.

The filmmaker also starred in the lead role as a rescue worker and firefighter who ended up becoming a liquidator in the aftermath, one of the many civil servants tasked with disaster management that didn’t enjoy the legacy and praise they deserved until much later.

Chernobyl: Abyss actually starts out as a love story of sorts, with the protagonist reuniting with a long-lost love before the titular nuclear power plant’s meltdown sent shockwaves around the world. As per FlixPatrol, it’s somewhat unsurprisingly become one of the most-watched titles on Netflix over the course of the last few days.

No doubt driven by real-world events, Chernobyl: Abyss is currently in eighth position on the platform’s global most-watched rankings, having scored a Top 10 finish in 20 countries.