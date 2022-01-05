A Tom Cruise blockbuster is going nuclear on Netflix right now. Cruise has been a mainstay of Hollywood ever since the 1980s, and he’s still going strong all these decades later as we plow through the 2020s. In fact, his star power is so strong that he’s reprising a couple of his most iconic roles this year. Cruise returns as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell in this spring’s Top Gun: Maverick, and he’s back in the fall for another Mission: Impossible outing as crack spy Ethan Hunt.

But before Mission: Impossible 7 gets here later this year, Cruise-aholics are going crazy for the last entry in the franchise on streaming. As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout has just climbed up a staggering 48 points on the Netflix charts today to become the 12th most popular title on the platform the world over.

Fallout, the sixth M:I film and the second to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, sees Hunt and his team of fellow IMF agents — including Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) — attempt to track down the mysterious John Lark, the new leader of the Apostles, the evil organization from 2015’s Rogue Nation. Henry Cavill also stars as CIA August Walker, a foil for Cruise’s Hunt.

Image via Paramount Pictures

It’s no wonder that Netflix users are flocking to Fallout as many fans consider it the best the M:I franchise has to offer. As well as raking in a whopping $791.1 million at the global box office, it’s also critically acclaimed, sitting at a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics call it “fast, sleek, and fun” and says it sets “yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

We’ll have to see if McQuarrie can top his own work with Mission: Impossible 7, the first half of the epic two-part finale to the series, when that arrives this September. Mission: Impossible 8 follows in July 2023. In the meantime, you can stream Mission: Impossible – Fallout on Paramount Plus in the US.